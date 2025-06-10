Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cinevista soars ahead of board meet on K Raheja realty project

Cinevista soars ahead of board meet on K Raheja realty project

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cinevista hit an upper limit of 20% to Rs 18.30 after the company announced that its board will meet on Thursday, 12 June 2025, to review updates related to its joint development venture with K Raheja Corp Real Estate.

The agenda includes placing on record and approving the carpet area sanctions received for Towers A and B of the Antares project, which falls under the existing joint development agreement between the two firms. The board may also consider any other matters with due permission.

In May 2023, leading developer K Raheja Corp signed a development agreement (DA) with television production company Cinevista for a 15,817 sq m (3.91 acre) land parcel at its Kanjurmarg studio space. The acquisition was made for a premium residential project. According to the agreement, the developer and the landowner will share area as well as revenues in the development. While K Raheja Corp Real Estate will have an area share of 75.5%, Cinevista will have an area share of 24.5%.

Cinevista is a media and entertainment company that produces TV shows, films, and ad commercials. It also offers post-production services, equipment rentals, and owns its own sound studios and shooting floors.

On a consolidated basis, Cinevista reported net loss of Rs 25.87 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.97 crore in Q4 March 2024. Net sales soared to Rs 11.47 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore in Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Jindal Saw Ltd counter

Remsons Industries gains as arm bags 12-cr purchase order

Market trade sideways; realty shares slide; VIX slumps 4.54%

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR leads losers in 'B' group

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; pharma shares gain

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story