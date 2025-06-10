Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Power soars 17% in three days

Reliance Power soars 17% in three days

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Power surged 10.53% to Rs 71.35, extending rally for third consecutive trading session.

Shares of Reliance Power surged 17.12% in three trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 60.92 on 5 June 2025.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 72.26 today. The counter has soared 182.57% from its 52-week low of Rs 25.25 hit on 10 June 2024.

On the BSE, 6.70 crore shares have been traded so far, compared with average daily volumes of 3.17 core shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 84.61% as against the Sensex's 3.63% rise.

The scrip had outperformed the market in the past three months, jumping 82.95% as against a 11.5% rise in Sensex.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 185.4% as against Sensex's 7.36% increase.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 81.386. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 46.13, 41.86, and 40.96, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Reliance Power is one of India's leading private sector power generation companies. The company has an operating portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, that includes 3960 megawatts Sasan Power (world's largest integrated coal based power plant).

Reliance Power reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 125.57 crore for Q4 FY25, marking a turnaround from a net loss of Rs 397.56 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell by 0.93%, reaching Rs 1,978.01 crore compared to Rs 1,996.65 crore in the previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Bank leads losers in 'A' group

Cinevista soars ahead of board meet on K Raheja realty project

Volumes spurt at Jindal Saw Ltd counter

Remsons Industries gains as arm bags 12-cr purchase order

Market trade sideways; realty shares slide; VIX slumps 4.54%

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story