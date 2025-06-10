Reliance Power soars 17% in three days

Reliance Power surged 10.53% to Rs 71.35, extending rally for third consecutive trading session.

Shares of Reliance Power surged 17.12% in three trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 60.92 on 5 June 2025.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 72.26 today. The counter has soared 182.57% from its 52-week low of Rs 25.25 hit on 10 June 2024.

On the BSE, 6.70 crore shares have been traded so far, compared with average daily volumes of 3.17 core shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 84.61% as against the Sensex's 3.63% rise.

The scrip had outperformed the market in the past three months, jumping 82.95% as against a 11.5% rise in Sensex. The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 185.4% as against Sensex's 7.36% increase. On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 81.386. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30. On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 46.13, 41.86, and 40.96, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.