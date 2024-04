Power Grid Corporation of India announced that project under Transmission System for evacuation of power from 2X500MW Neyveli Lignite Corp. Ltd TS-1 (Replacement) (NNTPS) in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu has been commissioned with effect from 10 February 2024 for which Notification for Commercial Operation (DOCO) has been received on 10 April 2024.

