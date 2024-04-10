Ind-Swift Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, DCM Nouvelle Ltd, MRO-TEK Realty Ltd and Suncare Traders Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 April 2024.

Ind-Swift Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 26.87 at 14:25 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 94592 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53934 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 34.91. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

DCM Nouvelle Ltd crashed 7.97% to Rs 197.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34384 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7667 shares in the past one month.

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd dropped 6.58% to Rs 85.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50393 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16714 shares in the past one month.

Suncare Traders Ltd plummeted 6.09% to Rs 1.08. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

