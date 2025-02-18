KIMS Hospitals joins hands with UAIMS Hospital to expand biz into Sangli

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) said that it has entered into strategic partnership with Ushahkal Abhinav Institute of Medical Sciences (UAIMS Hospital), Sangli, Maharashtra to strengthen its presence in Maharashtra.

UAIMS Hospital, started in 2022, is one of the most advanced quaternary care hospitals in the Sangli region in Maharashtra. The hospital currently has installed capacity of 356 beds and has potential to expand to 500+ beds. It has latest medical infrastructure including CT, MRI & 15 state-of-the-art operation theatres and a dedicated mother & child care facility spread across an entire floor. It has also announced launch of a comprehensive day care oncology center adjacent to the hospital. This facility is currently under construction and is expected to be operationalised in 2025.

The company has taken over the operations and management of UAIMS Hospital, located in Sangli, Maharashtra. This partnership will also enable KIMS to exercise call option (not an obligation) to acquire majority stake in UAIMS Hospital in the coming years. The new entity will be known as KIMS-UAIMS Hospital.

KIMS has already announced 300 bed multi-specialty hospital in Thane slated to commence operations in the first quarter of next financial year.

Commenting on its foray into Sangli, Dr Bhaskar Rao, CMD, KIMS Hospitals, said, Maharashtra is an important market for us. Our foray into Sangli signifies our commitment to bring our trusted affordable, advanced and accessible healthcare model to more geographies of Maharashtra. We will continue to look for a mix of greenfield and brownfield strategy for ramping up our presence in Maharashtra.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Mahrashtra, providing multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services, with a focus on tertiary and quaternary healthcare at affordable cost.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 23.5% to Rs 88.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 71.84 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 27.5% YoY to Rs 772.40 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.22% to Rs 557.45 on the BSE.

