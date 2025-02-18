Zaggle Prepaid joins hand with Redington to offer employee benefits solution

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has announced a strategic partnership with Redington to provide an innovative employee benefits solution for its corporate clients.

Under the agreement, Google (via Redington) will collaborate with Zaggle & co-create an employee benefits solution. The partnership is set to span a period of five years.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 29.8% to Rs 19.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 15.22 crore posted in the previous corresponding quarter. Revenue from operations zoomed 68.9% YoY to Rs 336.89 core in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip slipped 3.45% to Rs 333.95 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

