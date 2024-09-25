Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 359.85, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 81.42% in last one year as compared to a 31.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.5% spurt in the Nifty Energy. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 359.85, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 25883.9. The Sensex is at 84801.7, down 0.13%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has gained around 6.39% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43707.85, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 291.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 138.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 359.75, up 2.67% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up 81.42% in last one year as compared to a 31.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.5% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 21.27 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

