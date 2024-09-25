Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

eClerx Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
HEG Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd and Syrma SGS Technology Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 September 2024.

eClerx Services Ltd soared 9.97% to Rs 2999.7 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 26627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5421 shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd spiked 9.03% to Rs 2518.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19387 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd surged 8.99% to Rs 26.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 62.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd gained 5.97% to Rs 819.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72418 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13144 shares in the past one month.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd rose 5.44% to Rs 464.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29943 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

