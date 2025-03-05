Power Grid jumps on bagging three inter-state transmission projects

Power Grid Corporation of India rose 4.92% to Rs 266.55 after the company won tariff-based competitive bids for three build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) inter-state transmission projects.

The first project, titled transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph-V (Part-1: 4 GW) [Sirohi/Nagaur] Complex, comprises the augmentation of transformation capacity at the under-construction Sirohi substation in Rajasthan. The project also involves 765kV D/C transmission lines traversing the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The second project, titled augmentation of transformation capacity at Banaskantha (Raghanesda) PS (GIS), involves ICT augmentation works at the existing Banaskantha (Raghanesda) PS (GIS) in Gujarat.

The third project, titled transmission system for integration of Kurnool-IV REZ-Phase-I (for 4.5 GW), involves the establishment of a new 765/400/220kV Kurnool IV Pooling Substation and the augmentation of transformation capacity at the existing C'peta substation in Andhra Pradesh. The project also comprises 765kV and 400kV D/C transmission lines traversing the states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The firm is a Maharatna' company under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 4.1% to Rs 3,861.63 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 4,028.25 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 2.7% YoY to Rs 11,233.03 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

