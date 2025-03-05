Z-Tech (India) hits the roof on bagging orders worth Rs 9 cr

Z-Tech (India) was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 525.15 after the company announced that it received orders totaling Rs 9.43 crore from two separate entities.

The first order, valued at Rs 7.79 crore, is from Bhardwaj Unibuild for construction of Basti Ring Road (Phase-I) with four lane configuration (design length 22.150 Km) for Basti City in Uttar Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

The company also received a Rs 1.64 crore order from SPS Construction India for construction of 6 lane H.L. /extra -dosed cable bridge on River Ganga parallel to Western side (180 meter upstream) of Digha -Sonepur Rail-cum-Road Bridge at Patna on Ganga River on NH-139W in Bihar.

Z-Tech (India) specializes in designing civil engineering products and services with a focus on geo-technical specialized solutions in the infrastructure and civil construction sectors in India.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 442.5% to Rs 5.75 crore, while revenue from operations rose by 52.5%, totaling Rs 24.14 crore in Q3 FY25.

