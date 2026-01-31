Power Grid Q3 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 4,185 cr

Power Grid Corporation of India reported an 8.4% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,184.96 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 3,861.63 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 10.3% YoY to Rs 12,395.09 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax and regulatory deferral account balances rose 6.7% YoY to Rs 5,238.79 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 4,909.32 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses rose 7.11% YoY to Rs 7,314.07 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025. Employee expenses stood at Rs 659.28 crore (up 10.48% YoY), and finance cost was at Rs 2,190.50 crore (up 14.24% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, revenue from transmission business stood at Rs 11,801.23 crore (up 5.93% YoY), revenue from consultancy business stood at Rs 496.51 crore (up 106.27% YoY), and revenue from telecom business stood at Rs 298.79 crore (up 8.91% YoY) during the quarter. Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a second interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for the purpose of dividend payment has been fixed as Monday, 9 February 2026, and the second interim dividend will be paid to the members on Friday, 27 February 2026. Further, the Board cleared a proposal to borrow up to Rs 32,000 crore in FY26 through instruments including domestic bonds, term loans, external commercial borrowings, foreign currency bonds, multilateral funding, or supplier credit.