Power Grid successfully bids for three transmission projects under TBCB

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding for the following three (03) projects to establish Inter-State Transmission System under Build, Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis:

1. Transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph-V (Part-1: 4 GW) [Sirohi/Nagaur] Complex:
The project comprises augmentation of transformation capacity at under construction Sirohi substation in the State of Rajasthan. The project also comprises 765kV D/C Transmission Lines traversing in the States of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

2. Augmentation of transformation capacity at Banaskantha (Raghanesda) PS (GIS):
The project comprises ICT augmentation works at existing Banaskantha (Raghanesda) PS (GIS) in the State of Gujarat.

3. Transmission System for Integration of Kurnool-IV REZ - Phase-I (for 4.5 GW):
The project comprises establishment of new 765 / 400 / 220kV Kurnool IV Pooling Sub-Station and augmentation of transformation capacity at existing C'peta Substation in the State of Andhra Pradesh. The project also comprises 765kV and 400kV D/C Transmission Lines traversing in the States of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

