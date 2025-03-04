Power Grid successfully bids for three transmission projects under TBCB

Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding for the following three (03) projects to establish Inter-State Transmission System under Build, Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis:

1. Transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph-V (Part-1: 4 GW) [Sirohi/Nagaur] Complex:

The project comprises augmentation of transformation capacity at under construction Sirohi substation in the State of Rajasthan. The project also comprises 765kV D/C Transmission Lines traversing in the States of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

2. Augmentation of transformation capacity at Banaskantha (Raghanesda) PS (GIS):

The project comprises ICT augmentation works at existing Banaskantha (Raghanesda) PS (GIS) in the State of Gujarat.

3. Transmission System for Integration of Kurnool-IV REZ - Phase-I (for 4.5 GW):

The project comprises establishment of new 765 / 400 / 220kV Kurnool IV Pooling Sub-Station and augmentation of transformation capacity at existing C'peta Substation in the State of Andhra Pradesh. The project also comprises 765kV and 400kV D/C Transmission Lines traversing in the States of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

