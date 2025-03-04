Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Outcome of board meeting of Jupiter Wagons

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025
Held on 04 March 2025

The Board of Jupiter Wagons at its meeting held on 04 March 2025 has approved and noted the following matters:

- Approval of Material Related Party Transaction(s) with Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory (JTRFPL) (Formerly Bonatrans India) by entering into long term purchase and sale agreement for an amount upto Rs. 2000 crore.

- Modification to the previously proposed location for setting up a new Captive Alloy Steel Foundry, which was originally planned for Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, the plant will now be relocated to Bandel, West Bengal at its existing facility.

First Published: Mar 04 2025

