Power Grid wins TBCB bid for inter-state transmission project

Power Grid Corporation of India said that it has won the tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB) bid to set up an inter-state transmission system for the Davanagere renewable energy integration project.

The project will be developed on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. The company received the letter of intent (LoI) for the project on 27 August 2025.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is a Maharatna CPSU and Indias largest electric power transmission company. GoI holds a 51.34% stake in the company as on March 31, 2021. PGCIL was incorporated in 1989 to set up extra-high voltage alternating current and high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission lines.