Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 24,600 level; IT shares decline

Nifty trades below 24,600 level; IT shares decline

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity indices traded with substantial losses in morning trade after the United States imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, which came into effect a day earlier. The Nifty traded below the 24,600 level.

IT shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 420.29 points or 0.52% to 80,366.05. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 120.66 points or 0.49% to 24,593.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.46% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.35%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 512 shares rose and 2,117 shares fell. A total of 224 shares were unchanged.

New Listings

Shares of Mangal Electrical were currently trading at Rs 561.30 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.05% compared with the issue price of Rs 561.

The scrip was listed at Rs 558, a discount of 0.53% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 565 and a low of Rs 547. On the BSE, over 2.28 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index dropped 1.41% to 35,555.10. The index rallied 1.99% in two consecutive trading sessions.

HCL Technologies (down 2.55%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.57%), LTIMindtree (down 1.55%), Infosys (down 1.26%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.14%), Wipro (down 0.92%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.87%), Mphasis (down 0.59%), Persistent Systems (down 0.39%) and Coforge (down 0.13%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

HFCL added 0.21%. The company said that its material subsidiary, HTL, has bagged a contract worth Rs 101.82 crore from the Indian Army for the supply of tactical optical fiber cables and related accessories.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures jumped 4.98% after the company's board announced plans to explore the setting up of a solar PV power plant at its Bina facility in Madhya Pradesh.

Highway Infrastructure advanced 1.82% after the company announced the launch of its real estate project "Neww York City-Phase 4" in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HFCL arm bags Rs 102-cr supply contract from Indian Army

Highway Infra rises on new project launch

HFCL arm secures Rs 102-cr order from Indian Army

Market drop in early trade, breadth weak

Websol Energy System rises on stock split proposal

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story