Maruti Suzuki starts production of vehicles at Kharkhoda-based plant

Maruti Suzuki India said that it has commissioned the Phase-I of the manufacturing facility with a capacity of 250,000 units per annum at Kharkhoda, Haryana.

Accordingly, the company has commenced the commercial production of vehicles from the said facility w.e.f. 25th February 2025.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company had reported 12.61% rise in net profit to Rs 3,525 crore on 15.51% increase in net sales to Rs 36,802 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.84% to currently trade at Rs 12,450.35 on the BSE.

