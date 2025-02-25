Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki starts production of vehicles at Kharkhoda-based plant

Maruti Suzuki starts production of vehicles at Kharkhoda-based plant

Image
Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maruti Suzuki India said that it has commissioned the Phase-I of the manufacturing facility with a capacity of 250,000 units per annum at Kharkhoda, Haryana.

Accordingly, the company has commenced the commercial production of vehicles from the said facility w.e.f. 25th February 2025.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company had reported 12.61% rise in net profit to Rs 3,525 crore on 15.51% increase in net sales to Rs 36,802 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.84% to currently trade at Rs 12,450.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ONGC to invest Rs 1,200 crore in subsidiary for PTC Energy acquisition

Volumes spurt at Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd counter

Power Mech bags order worth Rs 165 crore from BHEL

Adani Group to invest Rs 50,000 crore across multiple projects in Assam

Reliance to invest Rs 50,000 cr in Assam over next 5 years

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story