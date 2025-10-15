Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech gains after securing Rs 2,500-cr order from BHEL

Power Mech gains after securing Rs 2,500-cr order from BHEL

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Power Mech Projects rose 1.81% to Rs 2,874.35 after the company secured an order worth Rs 2,500 crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) for the Singareni Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II, Telangana.

The project involves the complete EPC scope for the 1 ?- 800 MW Singareni TPP, Stage-II, Telangana, encompassing design, supply, construction, erection, testing, commissioning, handover, maintenance, and all necessary spares and tools, to be executed under single-point responsibility within 38 months from the start of work.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure construction companies.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems.

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals added 2.15% to Rs 237.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

