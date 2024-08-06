Power Mech Projects bags Rs 110 crore O&M contract in Nigeria

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
The infrastructure construction company said that it has received an order worth Rs 110.57 crore from Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemical FZE.

The scope of the project involves operation and maintenance (O&M) of 400 MW captive power plant and utilities of Petroleum Oil Refinery at Dangote, Nigeria.

The tenure of this O&M contract is 24 months. The total value of the said project is Rs 110.57 crore.

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M).

The scrip rose 0.26% to currently trade at Rs 5750.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

