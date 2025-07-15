Power Mech Projects wins order of Rs 52.96 cr from Jhabua Power

Power Mech Projects has secured an order worth Rs 52.96 crore from Jhabua Power (a Joint Venture of NTPC) for operation and maintenance of Boiler, Turbine and Generator of 1x600 MW unit of Jhabua Power situated at: Village Barela, Post Office-Attaria, Tehsil-Ghansore, District Seoni-480997, Madhya Pradesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News