Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Rail Vikas Nigam has received LOA from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for Contract D2C-02: "Part Design and Construction of viaduct of length 7.298 kms. from Chainage 1202.782 M to Chainage 8501.25 M including seven (07) stations (only platforms) namely Pushp Vihar, Saket District Court, Pushpa Bhawan, Chirag Delhi, GK-1, Andrews Ganj And Lajpat Nagar including Pre-Engineered Building Structure in all stations of Lajpat Nagar to Saket G block corridor of Delhi MRTS Phase-IV Project. The cost of the project is Rs 447.42 crore.

