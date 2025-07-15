Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 32.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of Citadel Realty & Developers rose 32.26% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.990.8892.9394.320.540.420.540.420.410.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News