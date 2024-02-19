Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index rising 23.39 points or 0.98% at 2421.18 at 09:34 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, ITI Ltd (up 3.71%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.68%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2.36%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.06%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.95%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.57%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.56%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.49%), and Avantel Ltd (up 0.49%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 1.09%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.73%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.26%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 8.99 or 0.01% at 72435.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.35 points or 0.1% at 22062.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 365.8 points or 0.8% at 46025.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.38 points or 0.44% at 13653.55.

On BSE,2216 shares were trading in green, 1066 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News