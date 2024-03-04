Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel Ltd Slips 2%

JSW Steel Ltd Slips 2%

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd has added 0.44% over last one month compared to 3.04% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.54% rise in the SENSEX

JSW Steel Ltd fell 2% today to trade at Rs 827.4. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.69% to quote at 28103.59. The index is up 3.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd decreased 1.71% and Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 1.53% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 42.32 % over last one year compared to the 23.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 4428 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 87730 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 895.6 on 28 Dec 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 649.75 on 16 Mar 2023.

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

