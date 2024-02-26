Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 62.9 points or 0.95% at 6675.88 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 4.91%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.7%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.02%),NHPC Ltd (up 1.9%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.64%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.57%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.33%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.17%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.09%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.06%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 1.55%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.37%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.35%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 56.73 or 0.08% at 73086.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 14.7 points or 0.07% at 22198.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 221.37 points or 0.48% at 46254.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.94 points or 0.3% at 13648.75.

On BSE,1968 shares were trading in green, 1326 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News