India's Forex Reserves Fall $5.24 Billion To $617.23 Billion

The reserves had peaked in October 2021, when kitty had reached USD 645 billion.
In the current financial year 2023-24, the forex reserves have increased $50.28 billion, the RBI data showed.
Foreign currency assets, which constitute the largest component of the reserves, dropped $4.07 billion to $546.52 billion during the week under review, as per the latest data.
The countrys reserve position with the IMF also declined $28 million to $48.32 billion in the reporting week.
