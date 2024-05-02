Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 62.62 points or 0.87% at 7282.68 at 09:34 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 4.76%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.32%),NHPC Ltd (up 2.63%),ABB India Ltd (up 2.1%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 1.62%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.56%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.18%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.63%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.14%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 0.98%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 0.61%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 156.28 or 0.21% at 74639.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.65 points or 0.12% at 22632.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 106.76 points or 0.23% at 47422.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.7 points or 0.48% at 14307.07.

On BSE,1878 shares were trading in green, 1111 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

