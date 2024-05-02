Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 3.8%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 3.8%

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 6.59% over last one month compared to 3.53% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.66% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 3.8% today to trade at Rs 514. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 0.81% to quote at 29214.32. The index is up 3.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Total Gas Ltd increased 3.73% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 2.76% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 59.12 % over last one year compared to the 21.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 27955 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.23 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 594.45 on 16 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 239.25 on 26 Oct 2023.

First Published: May 02 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

