Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Power index increasing 97.99 points or 1.22% at 8154.44 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 5.17%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 3.83%),NHPC Ltd (up 2.94%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.88%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.55%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.52%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.63%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.25%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.11%).

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.96%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.72%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 357.23 or 0.66% at 54392.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 82.69 points or 0.51% at 16271.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.6 points or 0.22% at 24374.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 243.95 points or 0.31% at 80204.33.

On BSE,2062 shares were trading in green, 1103 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

