Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Surges 6.59%, BSE India Infrastructure Index index Gains 1.59%

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has added 61.08% over last one month compared to 12.1% gain in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 4.48% rise in the SENSEX

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd gained 6.59% today to trade at Rs 603.1. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index is up 1.59% to quote at 718.33. The index is up 12.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Torrent Power Ltd increased 4.98% and PNC Infratech Ltd added 4.09% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index went up 124.97 % over last one year compared to the 22.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has added 61.08% over last one month compared to 12.1% gain in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 4.48% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9.39 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30.39 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 620 on 09 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 117.35 on 13 Jul 2023.

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

