REC records strong operational performance for Q1 FY25

REC has recorded loan sanctions of Rs 1,12,747 crore and loan disbursements of Rs 43 652 crore during the first quarter ended 30 June 2024 of financial year 2024-25, which translates into significant growth of 24.17% and 27.89%, respectively, over the corresponding quarter of financial year 2023-24.

Particulars Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24 % Growth Loans sanctioned 1,12,747 90,794 24.17 - Of which renewable energy sanctions 39,655 24,985 58.72 Loan disbursements 43,652 34,133 27.89 - Of which renewable energy disbursements 5,351 1,534 248.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp