REC records strong operational performance for Q1 FY25

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
REC has recorded loan sanctions of Rs 1,12,747 crore and loan disbursements of Rs 43 652 crore during the first quarter ended 30 June 2024 of financial year 2024-25, which translates into significant growth of 24.17% and 27.89%, respectively, over the corresponding quarter of financial year 2023-24.

Particulars Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24 % Growth Loans sanctioned 1,12,747 90,794 24.17 - Of which renewable energy sanctions 39,655 24,985 58.72 Loan disbursements 43,652 34,133 27.89 - Of which renewable energy disbursements 5,351 1,534 248.83

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

