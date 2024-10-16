Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power stocks rise

Power stocks rise

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Power index increasing 58.84 points or 0.7% at 8477.59 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Siemens Ltd (up 2.07%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.83%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.36%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.29%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.57%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.53%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.37%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.36%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.23%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 148.31 or 0.26% at 57373.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 18.89 points or 0.11% at 16799.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.4 points or 0.09% at 25078.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 39.81 points or 0.05% at 81859.93.

More From This Section

Telecom stocks edge higher

Ashoka Buildcon gains on bagging BMC road project of Rs 1,127 cr

Larsen & Toubro wins order for Agra Metro project

OneSource Specialty Pharma receives pre-money equity valuation of USD 1.65 bn

Coforge Ltd Falls 1.57%

On BSE,1915 shares were trading in green, 1173 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades in green, at 81,800, Nifty at 25,050; Oil, financials gain

iPad mini launches with Apple Intelligence-ready A17 Pro: Know price, specs

HDFC AMC rallies 5% on strong Q2 results; market cap touches Rs 1 trillion

RailTel gains 4% on securing Rs 79 crore order from MHADA; Details here

Premium

Viksit@2047: Achieving India's vision needs focus on core priorities

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story