Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Power index increasing 58.84 points or 0.7% at 8477.59 at 09:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Power index, Siemens Ltd (up 2.07%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.83%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.36%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.29%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.57%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.53%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.37%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.36%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.23%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 148.31 or 0.26% at 57373.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 18.89 points or 0.11% at 16799.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.4 points or 0.09% at 25078.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 39.81 points or 0.05% at 81859.93.

On BSE,1915 shares were trading in green, 1173 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

