Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 34.84 points or 1.14% at 3098.65 at 09:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 6.53%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 3.86%),Bharti Hexacom Ltd (up 2.72%),HFCL Ltd (up 1.78%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.87%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.72%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.71%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.66%), and Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.63%). On the other hand, Suyog Telematics Ltd (down 1.24%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.53%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.03%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 148.31 or 0.26% at 57373.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 18.89 points or 0.11% at 16799.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.4 points or 0.09% at 25078.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 39.81 points or 0.05% at 81859.93.

On BSE,1915 shares were trading in green, 1173 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

