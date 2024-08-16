Standard Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 32.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.56% to Rs 8.04 croreNet profit of Standard Capital Markets declined 32.43% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.56% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.045.27 53 OPM %87.0692.60 -PBDT2.583.12 -17 PBT2.523.07 -18 NP1.752.59 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News