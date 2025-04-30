Praj Inds drops after weak Q4 outcome

Praj Industries fell 6.72% to Rs 473.75 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 56.7% to Rs 39.80 crore on 15.6% decrease in operational income to Rs 859.70 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 58.30 crore, down 52.6% year-on-year and down 0.9% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA stood at Rs 73.90 crore in Q4 FY25, down 43.5% YoY, but up 1.7% QoQ. EBITDA margin was at 8.60% in Q4 FY25, lower than 12.83% in Q4 FY24 and higher than 8.52% in Q3FY25.

During the quarter, order intake stood at Rs 1032 crore, higher than 924 crore in Q4 FY24, and lower than 1053 crore in Q3 FY25. International order book constitutes 39% of Q4 FY25 order book.

On full year basis, the company's net profit fell 22.8% to Rs 218.90 crore on 6.9% decrease in operational income to Rs 3228 crore in FY25 over FY24. EBITDA fell 16.3% to Rs 324.80 crore during the year. EBITDA margins fell 113 bps to 10.06% in FY25 as against 11.19% in FY24.

The consolidated order backlog as on 31 March 2025 stood at Rs 4293 crore (FY24 order backlog at Rs 3855 crore).

The board proposed a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

Shishir Joshipura, CEO & MD, Praj Industries said, "Our results for the quarter are reflective of the developments taking place globally in the bioeconomy and energy transition space. Completion of EBP20 program ahead of the timeline augurs well for the future initiatives to expand the share of bioenergy in the overall energy mix. During the quarter, we continued to build positive traction for our international business. The GenX facility is now scaled up and ready to serve ETCA segment globally."

Praj is an industrial biotechnology company focused on the environment, energy, and agri-process industry, with 1000++ customer references spanning 100+ countries across all 6 continents.

