Monarch Networth Capital IFSC receives FME (Retail) license from IFSCA, GIFT City

The MNCL Group announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Monarch Networth Capital IFSC, based at GIFT IFSC, has received the certificate of registration as a Registered Fund Management Entity (Retail) from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) (Registration No: IFSCA/FME/III/2025-26/169).

The FME (Retail) license authorizes Monarch IFSC to undertake a wide range of fund management activities, including:h Investing in securities and financial products, Managing and launching retail investment schemes, Launching Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Managing public offerings of REITs and InvITs, Managing Family Investment Funds, and also undertake activities for FME Non-Retail like launching restricted schemes, special situation funds, and Portfolio Management Services (PMS) including multi-family office structures.

