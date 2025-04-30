Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 PAT climbs 124% YoY to Rs 313 cr

Punjab & Sind Bank's standalone net profit surged 124.45% to Rs 312.78 crore on 32.52% increase in total income to Rs 3,835.70 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 442.37 crore in Q4 FY25, registering growth of 95.07% YoY.

Net interest income (NII) grew 62.84% to Rs 1,122 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 689 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, the banks total business grew by 11.69% YoY to Rs 2,29,379 crore, wherein total advances were up by 15.87% YoY to Rs 99,605 crore.

Total deposits rose 8.68% to Rs 1,29,774 crore as against Rs 1,19,410 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 40,790 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared to Rs 38,708 crore posted in Q4 FY24, registering a growth of 5.38%. The CASA ratio was 32.42% as of 31 March 2025, as against 31.43% as of 31 March 2024.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) fell 27.76% to Rs 3,370.06 crore as of 31 March 2025, as against 4,665.35 crore as of 31 March 2024.

On the asset quality front, the gross NPA ratio reduced to 3.38% in Q4 FY25 as against 5.43% recorded in Q4 FY24. The net NPA ratio reduced to 0.96% in Q4 FY25 as against 1.63% in Q4 FY24.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) improved by 25 bps to 17.41%, and the Tier I (including CCB) capital ratio improved to 15.59% in Q4 FY25 as against 14.74% registered in Q4 FY24.

The banks provision coverage ratio increased by 269 bps and stands at 91.38%.

The banks CD ratio improved by 476 bps to 76.75% in Q4 FY25 as against 71.99% in Q4 FY24.

Meanwhile, the banks board has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.07 per equity share for the year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank.

Punjab and Sind Bank is a leading public sector bank and a major bank in northern India. The bank provides customer service through innovative products and services for different customer segments. The bank has a total of 1,610 branches and 1,047 ATMs.

The scrip added 0.10% to end at Rs 30.28 on the BSE.

