Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 1.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.12% to Rs 1037.08 crore

Net profit of Prakash Industries rose 1.01% to Rs 91.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 90.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.12% to Rs 1037.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1166.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1037.081166.8613.3011.30133.13125.7391.4090.4991.4090.49

