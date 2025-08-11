Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharika Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sharika Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Palm Jewels Ltd, Faze Three Ltd, Best Agrolife Ltd and AMJ Land Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 August 2025.

Sharika Enterprises Ltd crashed 13.78% to Rs 14.39 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73675 shares in the past one month.

Palm Jewels Ltd tumbled 12.47% to Rs 25.76. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72386 shares in the past one month.

Faze Three Ltd lost 10.80% to Rs 470.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10560 shares in the past one month.

Best Agrolife Ltd slipped 10.00% to Rs 407.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15736 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21188 shares in the past one month.

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd pared 9.15% to Rs 53.03. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7962 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5720 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

