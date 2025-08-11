Barometers trade higher; auto shares climb

Auto shares rallied after declining in the past trading session.
At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 541.94 points or 0.68% to 80,404.57. The Nifty 50 index advanced 175.45 points or 0.72% to 24,540.05.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.69% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.17%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,128 shares rose and 1,958 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index rose 0.99% to 23,707.60. The index fell 1.40% in the past trading session.
Ashok Leyland (up 4.03%), Tata Motors (up 3.33%), Bharat Forge (up 3.17%), Tube Investments of India (up 2.56%), Bosch (up 1.55%), Exide Industries (up 1.16%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.09%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.31%), MRF (up 0.19%) and Eicher Motors (up 0.18%) surged.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.55% to 6.434 from the previous close of 6.399.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.6375 compared with its close of 87.5800 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement fell 1.10% to Rs 100,675.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 98.17.
The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.58% to 4.258.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement declined 25 cents or 0.38% to $66.34 a barrel.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Shipping Corporation of India rose 0.59%. The company reported 21.50% increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 354.17 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 291.48 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 13.09% year on year to Rs 1,316.04 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Suprajit Engineering declined 3.43% after the companys standalone net profit fell 3.4% to Rs 49.28 crore on a 3.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 390.01 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
