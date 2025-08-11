Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade higher; auto shares climb

Barometers trade higher; auto shares climb

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity indices traded with significant gains in mid-afternoon trade as investors shrugged off the trumps tariff decision and engaged in bargain buying. Market participants will closely track crude oil prices, FII activity, and developments on the tariff front, while awaiting key economic data releases, including WPI, CPI, and trade balance, scheduled for later this week. The Nifty traded above 24,500 level.

Auto shares rallied after declining in the past trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 541.94 points or 0.68% to 80,404.57. The Nifty 50 index advanced 175.45 points or 0.72% to 24,540.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.69% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.17%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,128 shares rose and 1,958 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.99% to 23,707.60. The index fell 1.40% in the past trading session.

Ashok Leyland (up 4.03%), Tata Motors (up 3.33%), Bharat Forge (up 3.17%), Tube Investments of India (up 2.56%), Bosch (up 1.55%), Exide Industries (up 1.16%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.09%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.31%), MRF (up 0.19%) and Eicher Motors (up 0.18%) surged.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.55% to 6.434 from the previous close of 6.399.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.6375 compared with its close of 87.5800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement fell 1.10% to Rs 100,675.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 98.17.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.58% to 4.258.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement declined 25 cents or 0.38% to $66.34 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Shipping Corporation of India rose 0.59%. The company reported 21.50% increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 354.17 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 291.48 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 13.09% year on year to Rs 1,316.04 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Suprajit Engineering declined 3.43% after the companys standalone net profit fell 3.4% to Rs 49.28 crore on a 3.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 390.01 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SEBI proposes Single Window Access for Trusted Foreign Investors

DOMS Inds spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 10.5% YoY to Rs 57 cr

Voltas slumps as Q1 PAT slides 58% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness bargain hunting

Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 127.18% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story