PG Electroplast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Prakash Industries Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd and Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 August 2025.

PG Electroplast Ltd tumbled 14.14% to Rs 505.75 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 33.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd lost 9.54% to Rs 2867.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15092 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3564 shares in the past one month. Prakash Industries Ltd crashed 8.60% to Rs 161.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past one month. Indigo Paints Ltd dropped 6.80% to Rs 1078. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19326 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3106 shares in the past one month.