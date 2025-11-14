Prakash Steelage standalone net profit declines 67.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.18% to Rs 25.06 crore

Net profit of Prakash Steelage declined 67.86% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.18% to Rs 25.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.0619.251.201.090.340.650.120.420.090.28

