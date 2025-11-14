Ravikumar Distilleries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.41% to Rs 4.40 crore

Net profit of Ravikumar Distilleries remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 59.41% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.4010.84-16.145.260.140.130.040.040.040.04

