Prakash Steelage standalone net profit declines 99.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.25% to Rs 16.77 crore

Net profit of Prakash Steelage declined 99.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 42.25% to Rs 16.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.7729.04-3.404.130.3421.280.1421.080.0921.02

