Thakkers Group standalone net profit rises 96.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2760.00% to Rs 2.86 croreNet profit of Thakkers Group rose 96.00% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2760.00% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.860.10 2760 OPM %82.17-210.00 -PBDT3.631.00 263 PBT1.961.00 96 NP1.961.00 96
