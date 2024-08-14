Thakkers Group standalone net profit rises 96.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2760.00% to Rs 2.86 crore

Net profit of Thakkers Group rose 96.00% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2760.00% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.860.1082.17-210.003.631.001.961.001.961.00

