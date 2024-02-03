Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 48.90 crore

Net profit of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills reported to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 48.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 46.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.48.9046.389.260.413.27-0.461.74-1.481.73-1.45

