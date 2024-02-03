Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.73 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Prakash Woollen &amp; Synthetic Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.73 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 2:18 PM IST
Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 48.90 crore

Net profit of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills reported to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 48.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 46.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales48.9046.38 5 OPM %9.260.41 -PBDT3.27-0.46 LP PBT1.74-1.48 LP NP1.73-1.45 LP

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

