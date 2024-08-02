Prataap Snacks standalone net profit declines 29.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.61% to Rs 419.13 croreNet profit of Prataap Snacks declined 29.66% to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 419.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 385.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales419.13385.90 9 OPM %7.168.52 -PBDT30.3733.23 -9 PBT12.8217.97 -29 NP9.4413.42 -30
