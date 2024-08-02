Prataap Snacks standalone net profit declines 29.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.61% to Rs 419.13 crore

Net profit of Prataap Snacks declined 29.66% to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 419.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 385.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.419.13385.907.168.5230.3733.2312.8217.979.4413.42

