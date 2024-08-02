Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 26.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.35% to Rs 558.11 crore

Net profit of Railtel Corporation of India rose 26.78% to Rs 48.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.35% to Rs 558.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 467.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.558.11467.6118.5219.30121.85104.2784.3067.5848.6738.39

