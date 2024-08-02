Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.89% to Rs 407.83 crore

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 17.91% to Rs 112.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 407.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 364.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales407.83364.48 12 OPM %89.4788.99 -PBDT140.34123.79 13 PBT136.60119.75 14 NP112.5395.44 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'I know his type': Harris attacks Trump post racial identity jibe

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks may start lower; GIFT Nifty slips 230 pts, Nikkei falls 5%, Kospi 3%

Wayanad landslides: 40 teams of rescuers commence search operations

Warren Buffett offloads more Bank of America shares; sales top $3.8 bn

Intel to cut more than 15% jobs, suspend dividend in turnaround push

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story