Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Praveg acquires land lease for development of Cave Resort in Jawai, Rajasthan

Praveg acquires land lease for development of Cave Resort in Jawai, Rajasthan

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Praveg announced the acquisition of a new land lease for the development of Cave Resort in Jawai, Rajasthan. This new project will leverage the scenic beauty of Jawai with a one-of-a-kind luxury cave room structure.

Located in the scenic area of Jawai, Rajasthan, the new resort is on a lease term of 30 years. Praveg has been granted a 12-month rent-free period to facilitate the setup. The resort will feature a total of 20 units, including 12 luxury cave-type rooms and 8 elegant tents. Additional amenities include a swimming pool, a restaurant, and a bar, alongside offering unique safari experiences. This acquisition is a pivotal moment in Praveg's growth strategy, signaling the commencement of a distinctive resort development featuring luxurious cave rooms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Praveg spurts on bagging order to develop tents in Lakshadweep Islands

Praveg launches Safari Velavadar Resort in Gujarat.

Praveg inaugurates Praveg Beach Resort at Nagoa Beach, Diu

Praveg consolidated net profit declines 29.93% in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty climbs above 22,100; oil &amp; gas shares rally for 5th day

Hero MotoCorp joins ONDC network for selling two-wheeler parts and accessories

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals secures top ranking in DJSI score

IndoStar Capital Finance appoints Randhir Singh as Executive Vice Chairman

TCS to set up a Global AI Center of Excellence in Paris

SEPC completes work order received from Kerala Feeds

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story