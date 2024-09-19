Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Praveg secures a LoA from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat

Praveg secures a LoA from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For O&M of 30 Bhungas located at Dhordo, Gujarat

Praveg has received a Letter of Award (LoA) dated 17 September 2024 from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat (TCGL) for Operation, Maintenance and Management (O&M) of 30 Bhungas located at Dhordo, Gujarat.

The Company has expanded its accommodations with the addition of 30 Bhungas, complementing its existing 46 tents. This enhancement aims to provide guests with a broader range of options, further enriching the overall experience.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 700pts to record 83,600, Nifty tests 25,600, on 50bps cut

Venezuela's Oppn ex-candidate says forced to sign letter that admits defeat

UN chief urges nations to approve blueprint to address global issues

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Bangladesh win toss; India batting first

Tupperware lifts lid on its financial problems with bankruptcy filing

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story