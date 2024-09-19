Praveg secures a LoA from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat

For O&M of 30 Bhungas located at Dhordo, Gujarat

Praveg has received a Letter of Award (LoA) dated 17 September 2024 from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat (TCGL) for Operation, Maintenance and Management (O&M) of 30 Bhungas located at Dhordo, Gujarat.

The Company has expanded its accommodations with the addition of 30 Bhungas, complementing its existing 46 tents. This enhancement aims to provide guests with a broader range of options, further enriching the overall experience.

